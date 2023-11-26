Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove reveals the inspiring message she received from veteran Barbara Knox
Coronation Street's Jane Hazlegrove received the sweet message when she was just starting out
Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie in the ITV soap, has revealed she received an inspiring message from Barbara Knox after her first stint on the soap.
The latest episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday 23rd 2023) saw Bernie break the news to Gemma that if she gets locked up, she’ll sadly miss Paul’s last Christmas in emotional scenes.
Jane has played the role of Bernie Winter since 2019 but previously appeared on the cobbles as another character back in the 1980s when she played a teenager named Sue Clayton.
Barbara, who plays Rita Tanner in Corrie, rightly predicted that Jane would return to the show after her first stint, Jane revealed in a recent interview.
"When I left the show, they gave me a massive card which everybody had signed – including all the legends," Hazlegrove told Metro.
"Barbara Knox had written: 'Good luck Jane. Remember, rovers always return.'"
Jane went on to explain that when she returned to the soap, "I was nervous about seeing her again in case she went: 'Right, has this one improved since she was 16?!'"
"She had a massive impact on me when I was a child and when I came back, I thought: 'Oh my gosh, I don't think she's going to remember me'."
Before adding: "And she made out she did, she was very gracious."
"I was full of trepidation," Jane continued in the interview. "There were no nerves whatsoever when I was 16. I knew it was a big job but I was incredibly confident. Turning up at 51 was a completely different ball game.
"When you're a teenager, there's the arrogance of youth, you don't doubt yourself. But coming in as Bernie I was frightened. I was worried that nerves would completely take over and I'd be an idiot and then I'd be through the revolving door and asked to leave as soon as I'd done my first day."
"I thought I'd forget my lines. I was worried about letting myself down and letting the show down."
Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what's next for Bernie.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford
By Adrian Back