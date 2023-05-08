Coronation Street star reveals the reason she got told off by show bosses

Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan, who used to play Rosie Webster on the show, has revealed how she used to get in 'trouble all the time' when she appeared on the show.

Helen left Weatherfield in 2012 before she returned for a brief storyline from 2017 to 2018.

The star is currently appearing on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa and has revealed on the show the unlikely source of Corrie bosses' annoyance towards her - her fake tan!

"I used to get in trouble all the time because of my fake tan," she explained on I'm A Celebrity. "One time I'd be really pale and then the next time I'd be bright orange."

"They go mental if you do stuff like that, they go absolutely mental. They flip if continuity changes mid-scene."

Veteran Corrie star Helen recently discussed whether she would make a return to the ITV show, during a recent episode of Loose Women, explaining that a previous return was scuppered due to her pregnancy symptoms.

"I had hyperemesis and I became really poorly with my pregnancy, it was awful," she told the Loose Women panel.

She also added, "I would love Rosie to be a mum. I would love to come back at some point and Sally being real-life a grandma.

"I'd like to do that. I think that would be great."

We're sure that Corrie fans would love to see Rosie make a return to the cobbles!

