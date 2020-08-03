Craig Robinson to get his own show on Peacock

Looks like NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, is working on expanding it's original programming sooner rather than later. Brooklyn-Nine-Nine alumns Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici will be executive producing a new series for the platform titled Killing It. Goor and Tredici will also be penning the series.

Joining them in the journey from Brooklyn's most adored precinct to the Killing It fame will be none other than Craig Robinson. Fans will recognize him as Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) nemesis and best friend, Doug Judy. Robinson has an impressive resume and comedy chops to spare, so it'll be interesting to see what he gets to do with a series of his own.

The show has already received a series order provided that the executives like the script Goor and Tredici put forward. This is outside of standard series pick-up procedure, but weird times and all that. It also appears that this may just be how the streaming service chooses to operate, as Peacock has already given the same treatment to a new series from the writers of Happy Endings, and a couple of reboot series that include Punky Brewster and a Saved by the Bell continuation.