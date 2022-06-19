Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is ‘really struggling’ to write Squid Game 2

The creator of Netflix’s Squid Game, Hwang Dong-huyk, is reportedly ‘really struggling to write the script’ for the sequel to the streaming giant’s biggest ever series.

The plucky (and lucky!) star of the original, Lee Jung-jae, told People how he like everyone else is in a high state of excitement awaiting the script for Squid Game 2 which, of course, he will be starring in.

He has tried to control his anticipation and not bother Hwang while he is busy writing the script.

“I actually wanted to ask director about it too,” he said. “But you know, when there's this present that you want... you’re waiting for that [and] you're so excited to get it, you don’t want to have it little by little.

“You want the whole package at once, so I’m just waiting for director Hwang to give me the whole scenario, and I’m really excited for it.”

Lee continued: “[It] looks like he has a lot of different ideas. But writing a [script] is something that you don’t know when it’s going to [be finished]. Only director Hwang knows and [it] feels like he’s really struggling to write the script.”

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. (Image credit: David Livingstone/Getty Images)



In the debut 2021 series, Lee plays gambling addict Seong Gi-hun who along with 455 other desperately broke South Korean people takes part in a supersized series of children’s games, but one by one are killed until only the winner is left standing.

It astounded audiences around the world and smashed Netflix’s records – by November 2021 viewers had spent 1.65 billion hours watching it (the second most popular show, Bridgerton season 1, has accumulated 625 million hours).

As for Squid Game 2, it has been reported that the story will revolve around Seong extracting revenge on the mysterious Squid Game creators. Not that Lee is able to expand on that.

“I hope there's some sort of twist that'll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers,” Lee said last year. “If it was predictable, it would be no fun.”

Squid Game is currently available on Netflix.