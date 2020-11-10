'Creepshow' is getting a holiday special on Shudder

It's the (presumably most wonderful) time of year where we get more and more announcements of upcoming holiday specials. Though in past years some have complained about the holidays arriving too early - most folks have simply agreed that we'll take our joy where we can get it in 2020. That said, those who aren't quite ready to say goodbye to Halloween yet will enjoy today's announcement that a very special Creepshow Holiday Special will be making its way to Shudder this year.

The special will be entitled "Shapeshifters Anonymous," and will star Anna Camp and Adam Pally. Creepshow's been a staple on Shudder for a while now, but Camp is quite the grab for the series.

Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero added some color to the special, noting that “The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion. Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn’t be missed.”

The special will be an hour long, shifting away from the usual anthology format and giving us one story focused on an anxious man concerned that he may or many not be a murderer. He turns to his "unusual" support group in his times of need, but he has secrets even from them, it seems.

A Creepshow Holiday Special will air on the streamer on December 18th. "Shapeshifters Anonymous" will be written and directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero, and is based on a story by J.A. Konrath.

Shudder also provided a first-look at Anna Camp and Adam Pally's characters in the special. Doesn't seem like either of them are super thrilled about whatever they're looking at.

Creepshow's second season will be hitting Shudder sometime in 2021.