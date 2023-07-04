Daniel Radcliffe rules out playing Harry's dad in Harry Potter reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has made it pretty clear that he won't be putting in an appearance in the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series after being asked if he might consider playing Harry's dad, James.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Daniel Radcliffe explained that he doesn't think there's a plan in place for him to make a cameo appearance in the new Harry Potter TV series because the team behind it wants to differentiate the project from the films. "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere".

The star went on to explain that he wasn't looking to land a role in the Harry Potter reboot, though he gave the show his blessing all the same. "I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way", he said. "But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

The Harry Potter TV series was first revealed as part of the Max lineup earlier in 2023, and we've had precious little info about the new take on J. K. Rowling's much-loved series of books since. It's believed that the show will be seven seasons long, with each one being dedicated to one of Rowling's books.

Talking about the series at the time, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said in a statement: "Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World."

If you're looking to see the former Boy Who Lived back in action, Daniel Radcliffe will next be on our screens in Miracle Workers season 4 which is set to premiere on TBS on Monday, July 10.

All eight Harry Potter movies can be streamed on Max and on Netflix in the UK.