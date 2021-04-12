Dave Grohl, The Edge, Slash, Lars and more revisit van life in 'What Drives Us'

We've all heard stories from our favorite big-time musicians about what it was like before they got big, when they were gigging from town to town. Van life. And now Dave Grohl is going even deeper with What Drives Us.

The former Nirvana drummer, current Foo Fighters leader and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (and nominated again this year) Dave Grohl directs the documentary that is "a testament to the musician's life."

It'll feature stories from some of your favorite musicians from the past 30 or 40 years, including Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Slash and Duff of Guns 'n' Roses, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Edge of U2, St. Vincent, Ben Harper, Lars Ulrich of Metallica — and of course Grohl and the Foo Fighters.

Here's the full gist:

What Drives Us is a testament to the musician’s life. Directed by Dave Grohl, this feature documentary film is a love letter to the rare club of rock and roll, as well as an inspiration to every young kid who dreams of a life playing music. Dave was that kid. And so was Ringo, The Edge, Annie Clark, Steven Tyler and everyone in between. The list goes on forever. While they all have stories — outrageous, unbelievable, insane, as well as poignant stories — they all share a common bond. At some point, before anyone knew their name, they had an unstoppable drive to share their music with the world. Their passion led them to leave everything behind, throw caution to the wind and chase their dream. Nobody was promised anything, but they all had a plan.

What Drives Us will be available April 30 on The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the United States. It runs $4.99 a month, after a free seven-day trial, so you'll be able to watch this doc without spending a dime, which is exactly the sort of way you should experience a film about life on the road — on the cheap. Outside the U.S., What Drives Us will be available on Amazon Prime Video proper.