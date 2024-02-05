Death in Paradise fans DISAPPOINTED that this star was left out of the 100th episode: 'Shame on you'
Death in Paradise viewers were not happy!
Death in Paradise was back last night for its 13th series - but viewers weren't happy about one character's omission from the show.
Harry, the lizard who lives in Neville’s bungalow, has become a firm favourite with fans of the BBC show but was notably absent from the 100th episode of Death in Paradise.
Fans took to social media to share their dismay, after Harry himself posted about the episode.
'Dear @deathinparadise. How could you leave me out of the 100th episode??? I’ve been part of the show from the beginning and the fans love me!!! From a very sad little lizard,' an account called @DIPHarryLizard wrote after the show aired.
Dear @deathinparadise How could you leave me out of the 100th episode??? I’ve been part of the show from the beginning and the fans love me!!!From a very sad little lizard 🦎🦎🦎😡😡😡😭😭😭#DeathInParadise #HarryTheLizard pic.twitter.com/n8sEqyVNXHFebruary 4, 2024
Fans were quick to reply, with one writing, 'We were all sad not to see you tonight Harry, maybe a hug from Naomi might help but I suspect that you sneaked over to Paris to see Camille’s baby.'
While another said, 'We were looking for you Harry Shame on you @deathinparadise. UNBELIEVABLE!'
While another said, 'This is exactly what my family and I said. You are an integral part of the show and beloved! we demand justice for Harry!'
And another wrote, poking fun at the episode, 'Glad they left you out, for the 100th episode it was quite a mediocre story you didn’t want to be connected with that did you, you would have stolen the limelight anyway.'
After the huge fan reaction, Harry released another social media post, writing, 'Heavens to fuzzy! Looks like my little rant made the news! Thank you all for your support!'
This is exactly what my family and I said. You are an integral part of the show and beloved! @deathinparadise we demand justice for Harry! 💚🦎February 5, 2024
While another said, 'We are all here to support our favourite.'
And another wrote, 'To be honest the story was quite weak considering it was the 100th episode. Would’ve definitely been better if you’d been in it.'
We're sure we'll see you again soon, Harry!
Death in Paradise continues next Saturday 10th February on BBC One.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
