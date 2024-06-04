Death in Paradise Florence actor to star as cop in new series

Joséphine Jobert is starring in a new detective series that echoes Death in Paradise in many respects.

The 39-year-old, best known for her role as DCI Florence Cassell in the BBC One hit, will appear alongside Rome's James Purefoy and Canadian star Allan Hawco in Saint-Pierre.

The plot doesn't sound a million miles away from the concept of Death in Paradise. Instead of the fictional Saint Marie, we find ourselves in the real Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, a French territory in the Atlantic Ocean.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector, Donny Fitzpatrick (Fitz), is sent to work there from Canada after digging a little too deeply into a politician's dodgy activity. Initially, his arrival upsets Joséphine Jobert's character, Chief Genevieve Archambault, a Parisian exile who has her own secrets.

Despite their differences, the pair team up to solve a string of crimes in the 10-part series made up of 60-minute episodes.

Saint-Pierre is the creation of Allan Hawco, Robina Lord-Stafford and Perry Chafe. "Saint-Pierre et Miquelon is a unique place — the islands' isolated location between North America and Europe makes it an ideal location to go unnoticed by the law, which sets it up to be the perfect place for this story," says Hawco, Lord-Stafford and Chafe. "We’re excited for audiences to discover these compelling characters in this rarely seen before landscape."

The series, which is initially being shown on CBC in Canada before hopefully reaching UK and US audiences, is currently shooting on Saint-Pierre et Miquelon.

Florence left with Neville, but might she return for the next series? (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures)

Joséphine will also be seen in the upcoming surveillance drama Concordia. Concordia is a city where AI ensures a free and fair society. The experiment has proved so popular that cities around the globe aim to replicate Concordia's success. However, as you might expect, not everything goes to plan… Meanwhile, Death in Paradise fans will be hoping they haven’t seen the last of Florence. The character headed off into the sunset with DI Neville Parker at the end of the latest series, but there's still hope she might reappear in Death in Paradise season 14, which is filming this summer.