Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine shares amazing throwback snap

Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine has shared an amazing throwback picture of herself on Twitter.

Elizabeth is a hugely popular member of the Death in Paradise cast, playing bar owner Catherine Bordey.

She revealed in her picture caption that the photo was from 1982 and was her first actress portrait. The year 1982 was a big one for Elizabeth as she had her first major role in the film Nestor Burma, détective de Choc.

1982 : Mon premier portrait de #comédienne pour le fameux annuaire du cinéma le #Bellefaye 2022 : Je joue #Irène dans le si beau #film #Maigret de #patriceleconte🎬 40 années ✨ #cinema #annuaire #actrice #reve @SNDfilms @dominiquesegall #lesfemmesdeplusde50anssontbelles pic.twitter.com/jWL9Z3edwFMarch 9, 2022 See more

Elizabeth enjoyed a string of other roles during the 1980s including the TV mini-series Sins and the 1986 French film Private Tuition, in which she played a teacher. Her other movie roles include A Heart in Winter (1992) and My Best Friend (2006).

(Image credit: Patrick CAMBOULIVE/Sygma via Getty Images)

But to Death in Paradise fans Elizabeth will always be Catherine, who was first seen in the second episode of series one. Indeed the only character who's been in the series for longer is The Commissioner (Don Warrington), who was in the show's first-ever episode.

Catherine of course not only runs the bar where the detectives hang out after cracking a case, she’s also the local Mayor. She's also the mother of Camille Bordey, who returned to the series last year for a brief stint to mark the show's 10th anniversary.

Talking about her love for the character, Elizabeth once told Hello!: "I love Catherine because she’s smart, she’s a lady over 50 like you’d dream one to be! She is the mother, she’s caring, but she’s a sexy woman too, she loves life, she loves men, she loves caring for everybody who has problems… I love her very much."

Elizabeth Bourgine will be back as Catherine for Death in Paradise season 12. And it would be great to see some new plot lines for Catherine, perhaps a romance?!

Death in Paradise season 11 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, along with the other series. A US release date for Death in Paradise season 11 is still to be announced.