Death in Paradise star reveals Catherine's Bar is real

Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine has revealed that Catherine's Bar is a real place.

Yep, the 67-year-old French star, who's played Catherine Bordey since the very first series of the BBC hit, says the bar she runs in the show operates in real life.

OK, it's not actually called Catherine's Bar, but it is a place where you can enjoy a delicious cocktail if you ever visit Guadeloupe in the Caribbean where Death in Paradise is filmed.

Elizabeth tells What to Watch that they have to be quick, though, shooting at the bar because of the weather.

"Usually when we film in Catherine's Bar, it's a rainy day, so we have to wait for that to stop and then shoot the scenes very quickly. But it's beautiful, you can just sit there and watch the sea. It's actually a real bar called Le Madras, and it's a lovely place to go to and have a drink."

Le Madras has a four-star rating on Trip Advisor and one recent reviewer wrote: "It's always a great spot right by the water. I recommed calling for a reservation as it is always busy being Catherine's Bar in the series Death in Paradise. It's a gorgeous spot overlooking the beach and boats right in town. The food is delicious."

Catherine and The Commissioner are good friends (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, we can expect more scenes between Catherine and The Commissioner in Death in Paradise season 14 as he struggles over the news that his job is being phased out. Elizabeth has enjoyed the scenes with Don Warrington, who plays The Commissioner.

"I think the producers realized recently that until Series 10 [in 2021], we didn’t actually have any scenes together. But it was just so obvious that our characters were old friends and, when we had our first scene, it was really strong. Every year we discover more about Selwyn and Catherine's private lives. They are like the father and the mother of the show, and I like that very much."

She also hinted that she wouldn’t mind a romance for Catherine, whose one romantic entanglement in the series so far was a disaster. "She had a romance in the first series [with Aidan Miles, played by Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar], but he was the murderer, so she just had to slap his face and say bye-bye! She's a free-spirited woman who's happy to be alone and enjoys it, but I think it's important to show that she has a love life too."

Death in Paradise continues on Fridays on BBC One.