Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies dies age 87

Actress Ann Davies has passed away at age 87, with her agent Barry Langford announcing the news in a social media post where he called her a 'lovely client'.

Ann was known for her role as Jenny Chaplin in Doctor Who, where she appeared in The Dalek Invasion of Earth, as well as joining EastEnders where she played Mrs Barkworth in the 90s.

In the post confirming her death, Barry Langford wrote: "Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.

"A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate. She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie."

Ann's other TV work includes playing teacher Mrs Singleton in Grange Hill as well as appearing in Doctors and acting alongside her husband Richard in a number of television roles prior to his death in 2013.

The couple appeared together in the 1992 film Peter's Friends and 1995's In the Bleak Midwinter and a radio adaptation of the television series Brothers in Law.

Richard Briers was best known for The Good Life, and met Ann at the Liverpool Repertory Company, where they went on to marry and have two children; Lucy and Kate.

Like her parents, Lucy went into acting, currently playing the role of Mrs. Blish in ITV's Endeavour and also featured as Mary Bennet in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

She followed in Ann's footsteps in the Doctor Who world too, recreating her mother's character in After the Daleks, an audio story produced by Big Finish Productions.

Fans have paid tribute on Twitter with one writing: "Condolences to her family... Such sad news. She was great as Jenny in The Dalek Invasion of Earth."

Another added: "I met and worked with both Richard and Anne because of Doctor Who. My condolences to all of Anne’s family and friends."

A third wrote: "Superstar in a legendary Doctor Who adventure, and she’ll never be forgotten by the fans! Those episodes get rewatched a lot in my house."

And a fourth said: "Oh, very sad to hear about this. Jenny was an amazing character, and Ann Davies one of the great guest cast of the Hartnell era."