Docu-series 'AXIOS' will continue in November on HBO

The critically acclaimed political docu-series, AXIOS, will return to HBO today after a brief hiatus. For those who haven't been keeping up with past episodes, the series follows a range of politically charged topics, as well as tech, media, science and business (and how they play a part in our political landscape).

The series believes in "smart brevity" analysis, and is directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz. As well as its analysis, it also relies on "exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future."

You can watch the series on both HBO and HBO Max.

This week's episode premieres today, and will take an in-depth look at the 2020 election.

Segments include:

Valerie Biden Owens, Biden Advisor, talks about sisterhood, growing up Biden, and what her older brother can do for the country.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) discusses the state of the Democratic Party and the impact of progressive democrats on the election with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reveals to Axios co-founder Mike Allen how he could work with the Biden administration and whether he thinks Donald Trump would consider a presidential run in 2024.

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond about the progressive caucus, a Biden cabinet and the future of the country.

U.S. Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff speaks about the Georgia runoff elections and Trumpism with Axios White House editor Margaret Talev.