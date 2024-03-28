Doctor Who season 14 is 'very different to any other series', says Millie Gibson

New Doctor Who companion Millie Gibson has teased that Doctor Who season 14 feels 'very different to any other series' ahead of the show's return.

In an interview in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine (on sale from Thursday, March 28), Millie shared her experience of playing Ruby Sunday, the first companion of the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

Asked what surprised her most about her trip in the Whoniverse, the former Coronation Street star highlighted that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has dreamt up a series unlike anything we've seen so far.

"I feel like this series in particular is very different to any other series of Doctor Who", she said. "I think the way Russell has written this one... the fans won't be expecting what happens next.

She went on to liken the first episode of season 14 to an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror: does that mean the show could be taking a darker turn?

"I get so excited when I get the scripts through. Especially the first script I read – I thought, this is on a different level. It feels like a Black Mirror episode to me. It's such a different concept to, like, Daleks and stuff. This series is completely different. But there's still plenty of running from monsters, in a crazy Doctor Who way." (Quotes via Doctorwho.tv)

Ruby Sunday and the 15th Doctor are heading off on their adventures in just over a month's time. (Image credit: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

This interview comes just after the new Doctor Who trailer for the new series landed recently. That short teaser showed some of the periods that our new duo would be traveling to... and teased some of the foes that the Doctor would be confronting. Even if this season's about to be 'very different' from what's come before, our new Doctor seems to be just as good at getting into trouble as their past selves have been!

Just days before that trailer dropped, we finally got the release date for Ncuti Gatwa's first season of Doctor Who: Saturday, May 11. Controversially, there's been a big change to the show's release schedule, as the show's now going streaming-first.

For the first time in Doctor Who history, the new series will get a two-episode premiere on BBC iPlayer, with the episodes available to stream from midnight on the day to give Whovians the chance to watch when they want.

Fans who prefer watching the show week to week need not fret: Doctor Who will also have a primetime slot on BBC One on Saturday nights. The season premiere is airing ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on May 11. New episodes will continue to follow this pattern on a weekly basis, releasing on iPlayer before airing the following Saturday.

Doctor Who fans outside of the UK will be able to watch the series on its new home, Disney Plus (where available). It's getting a global launch, and the first two episodes will be available from 7 pm ET on May 10.