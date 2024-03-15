Doctor Who release date for first Ncuti Gatwa series revealed... and there's a twist

The Doctor and his new companion Ruby Sunday are heading off on more adventures very soon!

The Doctor Who team has just revealed when we'll be returning to the Whoniverse for our next adventure with the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa... and it's not far away!

The BBC announced that Doctor Who season 14 would be making "an explosive return" to our screens this spring. Our new time traveler's first full series of adventures kicks off on Saturday, May 11, before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

There's been a big scheduling change for the show this time around, too. For the first time in the show's history, the new series of Doctor Who will launch with a two-episode premiere available to stream from midnight on BBC iPlayer on the day.

After the big launch, UK viewers can either tune in to Doctor Who at primetime on Saturday nights on BBC One, or watch whenever and wherever they choose, as new episodes will continue to be made available from midnight on Saturdays.

Outside of the UK, fans can catch up with the Doctor's adventures in time and space on Doctor Who's new home: Disney Plus. The series premieres on May 10 at 7 pm ET on Disney Plus (where available) meaning the series will launch globally simultaneously.

Russell T. Davies, returning Doctor Who showrunner, says of the announcement: "At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”

Along with all this exciting info, the BBC has offered up a brief teaser for the new series. Following the Doctor and Ruby Sunday's (Coronation Street star Millie Gibson) adventure in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special, the new dynamic duo will be journeying off through time and doing battle with all kinds of foes.

The full synopsis reads: "Within the upcoming series, audiences will see the Doctor and Ruby travel through time and space on adventures to unknown lands, to the Regency era in England, to outer space worlds and the sixties.

"This season will also see the return of Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood as well as featuring an array of special guest stars including Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Indira Varma with more to be announced soon. "

Will any of the Doctor's new adventures manage to bag a spot in our round-up of Doctor Who's best moments? Only time will tell...