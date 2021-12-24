Don’t Look Up is undoubtedly one of THE big events this Christmas TV season and viewers’ verdicts on the Netflix premiere are flooding in fast, with some calling it ‘freakin’ amazing’.

Written and directed by Adam McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short, Vice) Don’t Look Up has a cast – and storyline – to die for. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomists who discover a comet is on a collision course with Earth and set about warning officials, the media and the public of the imminent catastrophic danger.

Of course, the general response to their dire warnings from the mouths of a sumptuous cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and many more household names is “not bothered”.

Don’t Look Up launched globally on Netflix on Christmas Eve and fans wasted no time in experiencing the satirical Armageddon.

The responses on social media are generally positive. One wrote: “Just watched #DontLookUp pretty good, pretty funny movie, couldn’t have had a better ending tbh”.

Mankind doesn’t come out of it too well, according to another viewer: “I love how Netflix dropped a film about how humanity's own stupidity and greed will bring about the end of civilisation as we know it on Christmas Eve”.

The ending of the apocalyptic satire has come in for special praise: “i know it’s supposed to be a comedy but it’s wayyy more depressing than i thought omg? i liked don’t look up i really do, especially the ending”.

Not everyone is completely in love with it, however. One posted: “Adam McKay has improved on Vice but is yet to top The Big Short when it comes to these meta comedy dramas with such insane star power. #Dontlookup sits firmly in the middle.”

Some of the performances are better than others, according to early viewers: “this movie was freakin' amazing...wonderful performances from everyone in this superstar cast...except @JonahHill”.

It is Jennifer Lawrence’s first big screen role in three years and many have commented on the megastar combination of Oscar winners: “For the first time in history, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, the 3 most awarded actresses of all time, are sharing the screen in #DontLookUp”.

But what’s your reaction to Don't Look Up? Let us know on social media.