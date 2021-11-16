‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer has Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence try to warn the world

After watching the official Don’t Look Up trailer and having lived in the world for the last year and a half, it’s not too hard to believe that the reaction of the characters in Adam McKay’s satire may be close to how the world would truly react in the event of a world-ending comet heading straight for us.

Don’t Look Up is a Netflix original movie written and directed by Adam McKay (Vice, Step Brothers) where a pair of astronomers discover that a massive comet is set to collide with Earth and wipe out the entire population. However, as they head out on a media tour to try and warn everyone, they find it incredibly difficult for people to truly grasp the extent of the situation.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as the two astronomers. They are joined in one probably one of the most star-studded casts we’ve had in quite some time, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Himesh Patel and Paul Guilfoyle.

Don’t Look Up will get a two-week run in movie theaters on Dec. 10 before it has its streaming premiere on Netflix on Dec. 24.

The trailer definitely plays up the comedic elements, with a highlight being the dynamic between Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill. Give the Don’t Look Up trailer a watch below.

Don’t Look Up is one of Netflix’s marquee original movies that have and are still set to premiere this fall. Among them are The Harder They Fall; tick, tick … Boom; The Power of the Dog; and The Lost Daughter.

To stream Don’t Look Up or any other Netflix original movie and TV show, you need to be signed up for Netflix, which starts at $13.99 per month.