EastEnders star Mona Hammond has died aged 91

EastEnders star Mona Hammond has sadly passed away aged 91.

The Jamaican-British star appeared in Desmond's as Susu between 1990 and 1994, and after leaving the role, she became a firm favourite with soap fans across the country as Blossom in EastEnders, a character she played between 1994 and 1997, and then later reprised in 2010.

Mona also starred in many other TV shows including Coronation Street, Casualty, Making Out, The Bill, A Touch of Frost and Doctor Who episode "Rise of the Cybermen" in 2006.

In 1999, she portrayed Nan in the children’s TV series Pig-Heart Boy, based on a novel by Malorie Blackman.

Marcus Ryder, the chair of London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts confirmed news of Hammond’s death on social media early this morning...

“It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died,” he wrote. “Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

“She was also a @RADA_London graduate and received an honorary Rada Fellowship in 2019.”

Loose Women presenter Charlene White also paid tribute to the star on Twitter this morning, writing: "Mona Hammond, a trailblazer in every way. Thank-you."

Mona touched many lives over the years and tributes have been flooding in from actors who have worked with her in their careers. Each and every one of them highlighted what a joy she was to work with and thanked her for championing black British actors in the TV industry...

As well as her many TV appearances, Mona was also a hugely successful stage actor, launching her career in 1968 when she starred in Softly, Softly and then in The Troubleshooters in 1969.

Mona was also celebrated for co-founding the Talawa Theatre Company, one of the country’s leading black theatre groups.

She was also awarded an OBE by the queen in 2005 for her services to drama and just one year later, in 2006, Mona was presented with the Edric Connor Inspiration Award, which is the Screen Nation Film and Television Awards’ highest honour.