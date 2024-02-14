Emilia Fox's awkward The One Show moment explained by Silent Witness finale

Emilia Fox and David Caves think 'Oh no' as Alex Jones just guesses how the series will end

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox looked tremendously awkward when The One Show's Alex Jones said last month how wonderful it would be for there to be a wedding on the hit series!

And we now know why Emilia was looking so awkward it's because Alex had unwittingly guessed how the latest series of the BBC One drama would conclude.

OK, so we’ve not actually had the wedding yet, but in the final moments of the season, Jack Hodgson (David Caves) at last proposed to Dr Nikki Alexander.

It finally shines a light on why Emilia and David Caves went all funny when Alex Jones started asking them about a Silent Witness wedding during their appearance on the show to promote the series in mid-January.

"Imagine a Silent Witness wedding," gushed Alex. "It would be so nice and such a change, wouldn’t it?!" Emilia just laughs, while David responds: "You think it would be nice".

The pair then shifted about on the sofa as they tried desperately not to give the game away. You can still catch the interview on i Player here and it's really quite funny watching it back!

Silent Witness fans have been waiting for ages for Jack to propose and the big moment happened after the pair had managed to track down the King’s Cross serial killer.

Jack went over to Nikki’s, pretending to be replying to her advert for a lodger. The pair then sit down and Jack presents Nikki with a ring. "I can't imagine a day without you, I can't. Will you marry me, Nikki?" And she kisses him and says "Yes!".

One fan wrote: "Mr and Mrs Alexander-Hodgson to be, I'm gonna cry, that's how happy I am".

While Emilia Fox responded to one viewer's celebratory tweet, writing: "That made me laugh so much".

One fan wrote: "Mr and Mrs Alexander-Hodgson to be, I'm gonna cry, that's how happy I am".

ME just before and after the proposal 🥰🥰#SilentWitness pic.twitter.com/4XnP5tHb1OFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Silent Witness season 27 is still available to watch on iPlayer. Unfortunately, it's now a long wait until the next series and for the Silent Witness wedding!