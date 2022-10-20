Emmerdale fans predict TWO huge NEW plots after killer storm week
It seems the Emmerdale drama isn't about to slow down
Emmerdale’s 50th birthday storm week has brought some shocking drama to our screens this week. But while Thursday’s episode opened with the winds having finally subsided, the shocks continued as the villagers came to terms with the devastation and the lives which have been lost.
But while the residents reeled from the deaths of Harriet and Liv, hope sprang as a new life emerged when Amelia gave birth to a healthy baby girl. But eagled-eyed viewers reckoned this wasn’t all that would come out of the week of episodes – they predicted not one, but two new plots were in the offing.
First up was the aftermath of Charles and Nicola’s night out in the storm. The pair were forced to find shelter together, Charles managing to keep Nicola calm as she suffered a panic attack. They then woke up together the next morning, sharing a heart-to-heart chat.
Things have been chilly between the pair since Nicola discovered that Charles’ daughter Naomi was there when she was attacked by a group of girls. But as the pair finally made it to safety, Nicola thanked Charles, but told him she still couldn’t forgive Naomi for what she did.
Despite Nicola’s words, viewers couldn’t shake off a lingering look Nicola and Charles shared as they chatted after waking up together in the woods. And they reckon that this could only be the beginning…
“Was that a look between Nicola and Charles? They held their gaze at each other for a few seconds longer,” spotted one. While another joked: “Can’t wait for Nicola and Charles to hook up. She’ll make a wonderful vicar’s wife.”
Was that a look between Nicola and Charles. They held their gaze at each other for a few seconds longer #emmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
charles and nicola are deffo gonna have an affair.. #emmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
Can’t wait for Nicola and Charles to hook up. She’ll make a wonderful vicar’s wife 🥰#EmmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
Meanwhile, there was concern when the Dingles realised that Samson had gone missing. Bit viewers were also worried for Zak, when the chief Dingle revealed he couldn’t remember when he last saw Samson. He then looked confused when Belle realised the lad hadn’t been home since the storm hit.
“Has Zak got the beginnings of dementia? Seems to be forgetting a lot of stuff lately,” said one. While another added, “I think a new storyline is forming.”
Has Zack got the beginnings of dementia- seems to be forgetting a lot if stuff lately 🤷🏼♀️#EmmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
I think a new storyline is forming - Zack dementia #emmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
Is Zak starting to get dementia or something #EmmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
Are these the next dramas on the cards for the residents of the village?
Find out as Emmerdale continues weeknight at 7.30pm, including an hour-long episode each Thursday. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch-up and pucker-up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer, he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
