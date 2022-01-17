'Father Brown' fans spot very funny error: Where’s the train track?!

Father Brown would be better off on his bike, than trusting trusting train stations with no track!

Father Brown fans have spotted a hilarious error in the hugely loved BBC crime drama.

Following on from showing Father Brown season 9, the BBC has started repeating series eight (also available on BritBox).

Titled The Celestial Choir, the first episode of series eight sees Father Brown (Mark Williams) investigate as someone tries to sabotage the Kembleford Choir team.

But, it appears the choir team are trying to sabotage themselves as you can see quite clearly below they’re waiting for a train at a platform with no train track!

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the error, with one observing: “Watching a bit of Father Brown. This lot are trying to catch a train. I think they might struggle. That platform has no track.”

The scene sees Father Brown and co go to the train station as they try to make the singing competition. But when they arrive at the platform they just miss a train. Cue Father Brown looking forlorn as he hears a train in the distance — but again no track!

Father Brown just misses a train — but if you look carefully you can see there's no track! (Image credit: BritBox)

Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) and Father Brown then go into the station and ask if that was the Worcester train? And are told — eventually by the very unhelpful train assistant — that it was and that it was the last train of the day.

Thankfully, the choir does eventually reach Worcester, but not by train!

Of course, Father Brown fans have now enjoyed 100 episodes and will easily forgive the show for the odd mistake.

The BBC released a string of facts to mark the occasion last week including the fact Father Brown broadcasts in over 235 territories around the world, including on primetime in the US. Plus, the fact series 9 of Father Brown began with its biggest ever audience in the UK, with 2.8 million viewers tuning in to watch episode one (based on 7-day consolidation).

If you have any information on the case of the missing train track please contact Inspector Mallory at Kembleford Police Station. Actually, don't bother with that, contact Father Brown instead!