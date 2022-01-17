'Father Brown' fans spot very funny error: Where’s the train track?!
By David Hollingsworth published
'Father Brown' viewers have been left puzzled by the case of the missing train track.
Father Brown fans have spotted a hilarious error in the hugely loved BBC crime drama.
Following on from showing Father Brown season 9, the BBC has started repeating series eight (also available on BritBox).
Titled The Celestial Choir, the first episode of series eight sees Father Brown (Mark Williams) investigate as someone tries to sabotage the Kembleford Choir team.
But, it appears the choir team are trying to sabotage themselves as you can see quite clearly below they’re waiting for a train at a platform with no train track!
Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the error, with one observing: “Watching a bit of Father Brown. This lot are trying to catch a train. I think they might struggle. That platform has no track.”
Watching a bit of Father Brown. This lot are trying to catch a train. I think they might struggle. That platform has no track. pic.twitter.com/xVA44yHlG5January 17, 2022
The scene sees Father Brown and co go to the train station as they try to make the singing competition. But when they arrive at the platform they just miss a train. Cue Father Brown looking forlorn as he hears a train in the distance — but again no track!
Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) and Father Brown then go into the station and ask if that was the Worcester train? And are told — eventually by the very unhelpful train assistant — that it was and that it was the last train of the day.
Thankfully, the choir does eventually reach Worcester, but not by train!
Of course, Father Brown fans have now enjoyed 100 episodes and will easily forgive the show for the odd mistake.
The BBC released a string of facts to mark the occasion last week including the fact Father Brown broadcasts in over 235 territories around the world, including on primetime in the US. Plus, the fact series 9 of Father Brown began with its biggest ever audience in the UK, with 2.8 million viewers tuning in to watch episode one (based on 7-day consolidation).
If you have any information on the case of the missing train track please contact Inspector Mallory at Kembleford Police Station. Actually, don't bother with that, contact Father Brown instead!
David is a Senior Digital Content Editor with over 15 years experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest soap spoilers and television news for Whatsontv.
Before working for Whatsontv, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.