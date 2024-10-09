Finally, the Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket is one I'd actually buy unironically

Movies have come up with a new way to get people to buy a ticket: the popcorn bucket. Novelty popcorn buckets aren't a new thing, but in this instance where going viral can have an outsize impact, the 2024 trend of popcorn buckets that started with Dune: Part Two has become a necessity of nearly every major movie.

Just to recap, it all started in the build up to Dune: Part Two, the much anticipated sci-fi movie that kick started the 2024 new movie slate. The powers that be behind the movie opted to pair its release with a novelty popcorn bucket that featured the iconic sandworms of Arrakis, which play a big part in the plot. Whether intentional or not, the final design led many to think of some suggestive thoughts. It quickly became an internet sensation, so much so that Saturday Night Live did a sketch about it. After that, popcorn buckets became all the rage and movie's revealing their design a notable news story. So much so that Ryan Reynolds declared 2024 "the war of the popcorn buckets" and took any confusion out of the innuendo that people may have seen with Dune for his Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket.

While I've enjoyed some of the online chatter, creativity and passion that the popcorn bucket craze has caused this year (and appreciate whatever it is that gets people going to movie theaters again more consistently), I haven't felt the need to plop down some extra cash to buy one. However, that could all change with the newly unveiled Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket.

The highly anticipated and long-awaited sequel to the Best Picture-winning movie Gladiator sees director Ridley Scott return to ancient Rome, where he picks up his story with an adult Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), who through fate becomes a gladiator in the Colosseum himself like the man he admired so much, Maximus. Lucius wasn't the only one who loved Maximus, as Russell Crowe gave the performance of his career, creating an indelible character (and winning the Oscar for Best Actor) that lives on in cinema history. And of course, iconic characters also have iconic costumes, which is where the Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket got its inspiration.

Check it out:

Ready to be entertained. Get your tickets for #GladiatorII today! Playing at Regal November 22. #RegalMovies pic.twitter.com/x3CrAxBQ2OOctober 8, 2024

Using Maximus' iconic gladiator helmet for the popcorn bucket is just awesome. It's an instantly recognizable component to the movie and even 24 years later still looks so cool. Also, love the extra effort to add the artwork imitating Roman art, which is just a good bit of detail. And not to mention, it has an ideal function if you don't want to share your popcorn: the helmet is a lid with spikes to prevent anyone else from getting at your popcorn, like a porcupine.

I want this popcorn bucket, and that is honestly the first time that I'm saying that during the war of the popcorn buckets.

Tickets are now on sale for Gladiator 2, which releases everywhere on November 22. In addition to Mescal the movie stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger and Connie Nielsen, reprising her role of Lucilla from the original Gladiator.

Watch the Gladiator 2 trailer right here: