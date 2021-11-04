Former 'EastEnders' actress Cheryl Fergison lands new TV role after six years

Cheryl will be on our screens this Christmas in 'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After'.

Cheryl Fergison has landed her first TV role in six years, last appearing on our screens in BBC1 series Big School back in 2014. She's best known for her role as Heather Trott in EastEnders, a role she played between 2007 and 2012.

Her exit storyline saw Heather killed by Ben Mitchell and Cheryl hasn't been in the world of soaps since then. But it seems she's back for a brand new role in Sky Max series Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After.

The series is part of the Christmas TV line-up, and Cheryl took to Instagram to hint that she's starring alongside David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in the new fairytale adventure.

In her caption, she wrote: "Where am I off to today? Well only back down to the smoke for a press release tomorrow with @dwalliams @sheridansmithster. Are you ready press? Yes, it’s gonna be another must-see family watch… it’s a fantastic cast… and I’m so humbled and blessed to be in this. Thanks to everyone for all your continued support."

Sheridan Smith, who plays the witch in the new series, replied to Cheryl's post saying: "Can’t wait to see you!".

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After is written by David Walliams (who also plays a troll) and Kevin Cecil, and picks up after youngsters Hansel and Gretel (Bill Bekele and Lily Aspell) escape from the witch’s house in the woods.

However, when the pair return to their village they learn that the villagers are being enticed by a mysterious stranger with sweets. Determined to make things right, the pair must face their fears and return to the witch’s house for a final showdown.

This is a continuation of the After Ever After series of specials, the first of which explored the classic tale of Cinderella. There will also be a Jack and the Beanstalk special coming up later this year.