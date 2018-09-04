Henry Cavill signs on to 'The Witcher'
Superman star takes on Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming Netflix series
Netflix today announced that Henry Cavill — the Brit best now as Superman, and Napoleon Solo, and that dude with the troublesome mustache in the latest Mission: Impossible flick — will star in an 8-episode series based on The Witcher .
Based on Polish author's Andrzej Sapkowski's series, The Witcher also has previously been adapted for TV and film, video games, and a series of graphic novels.
The Netflix synopsis spells it out what we should expect in this new iteration:
Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.
There's a good bit of power behind the camera as well. Executive Producer Alik Sakharov — who's worked on House of Cards and Game of Thrones will direct half of the series, including the premiere episode. Alex Garcia Lopez ( Luke Cage and Utopia ) and Charlotte Brändström ( Outlander , Counterpart and Disparue ) each will direct two episodes.
No word on how long we'll have to wait for The Witcher to hit our screens.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.