Henry Cavill signs on to 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill will star in an 8-episode series of The Witcher for Netflix. No word if a mustache will be involved. (Image credit: Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Netflix)

Netflix today announced that Henry Cavill — the Brit best now as Superman, and Napoleon Solo, and that dude with the troublesome mustache in the latest Mission: Impossible flick — will star in an 8-episode series based on The Witcher .

Based on Polish author's Andrzej Sapkowski's series, The Witcher also has previously been adapted for TV and film, video games, and a series of graphic novels.

The Netflix synopsis spells it out what we should expect in this new iteration:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

There's a good bit of power behind the camera as well. Executive Producer Alik Sakharov — who's worked on House of Cards and Game of Thrones will direct half of the series, including the premiere episode. Alex Garcia Lopez ( Luke Cage and Utopia ) and Charlotte Brändström ( Outlander , Counterpart and Disparue ) each will direct two episodes.

No word on how long we'll have to wait for The Witcher to hit our screens.