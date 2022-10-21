Holby City's Rosie Marcel reveals she wanted a role in Casualty

Holby City favourite Rosie Marcel has admitted she would have loved for her character Jac Naylor to move to Casualty, following Holby's cancellation after 23 years.

In a new interview, the Holby City legend spoke about her character's storyline, including her reaction when producers revealed they planned to kill her off following a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to Digital Spy (opens in new tab) at the Inside Soap Awards, Rosie said: "When they told me that's what they were going to do [for Jac's exit], I went ape****! I was not happy at all.

"I probably turned a little bit into Jac at that point in time and was like, 'You can't do that! She's been the most important character in the show for such a long time. If you kill her, you're killing people's hope'."

Jac Naylor died in the Holby City finale. (Image credit: BBC)

"So it took me a really, really long time to get on board with it and when I was finally on board with it, I really liked the way they did it. I think it was correct, it paid tribute to all the characters, not just Jac. I think that was a really important thing, that it was a big effort for everyone."

Rosie added that she would've liked to have transferred over to Holby's sister show, Casualty, adding: "I was hoping for that! I actually had that conversation with Kate Oates. I sat down with her and said, 'Okay, the show's ending. I'm thinking maybe Jac should go to Casualty'. She was like, 'No, no, we're going to kill you'.

"I think the only way we can get out of it now is if it's a Bobby Ewing situation and we all wake up after the bombing that Cameron did, it was all a dream and we've all been in comas since then. It's the only way forward!"

Holby City ended on Tuesday, March 29th and Rosie's Jac Naylor had been a huge part of the BBC soap since 2005, so she was a key member of the cast for all those years.

As a result, her death was a tragic one, but poignant as Jac got to live on through organ donation, with an emotional monologue by Rosie Marcel at the end of the finale.

Episodes of Holby City are still available to stream on BBC iPlayer.