'How I See I' takes a fascinating look at two of our most iconic presidents

"The Way I See It" documents the way White House photographer Pete Souza documented two of our most iconic presidents in the past 50 years.

Pete Souza has, quite literally, seen it all. The photographer was in the room for arguably the two most iconic presidents of the past 50 years — Ronald Regan and Barack Obama. (That should also take care of any bi-partisan concerns you might have going into this, right?)

He's captured some of the most famous photos of any recent presidency. And with the transition from film to digital, he's had more to share from his time documenting the Obama administration than any Washington nerd could have ever hoped for.

There's almost no way that you haven't seen his work at some point. Or maybe you've only become familiar with him in the Trump era, which has led the quiet-spoken Souza to use his art as a tool of protest. He's prolific on Twitter and Instagram, providing important photographical insight into just how much things have changed in a short time. And his book "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents" in pictures shows the juxtaposition of the 44th and 45th presidents. It doesn't get much more stark than this.

And now Souza, who was traveled the country presenting his work, is the subject of a documentary from Academy Award-, BAFTA- and Emmy-winning producer Evan Hayes, Emmy-winner Laura Dern, and her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons in The Way I See It.

The movie (theoretically set to be released in theaters in September, but we'll just have to see about that) "reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people."

It'll be a bit of a Rorschach test, of course. But it also will be frank look from a quiet man who had what must be one of the most intriguing White House careers of anyone who didn't hat POTUS in their title.