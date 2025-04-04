How to watch Dying for Sex: stream the Michelle Williams series online or on TV

By published

Catch the new comedy-drama series when it airs

Michelle Williams as Molly and Jenny Slate as Nikki talking in Dying for Sex
(Image credit: Sarah Shatz/FX)
Michelle Williams stars in the new must-watch drama series Dying for Sex, which hits screens on

US: Hulu
UK: Disney Plus
AU: Disney Plus

Based on the true experiences of a woman called Molly Kochan, who creataed a podcast about it, Dying for Sex is about a woman who's diagnosed with breast cancer.

In the wake of this she decides to fully explore her sexuality, leaving her husband and learning more about herself alongside her friend Nikki, played by Jenny Slate.

Dying for Sex is expected to be a touching drama and here's how to watch it.

How to watch Dying for Sex in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Dying for Sex on the streaming service Hulu.

All episodes land on Hulu on Friday, April 4, so you can stream them at your leisure.

Hulu starts at $9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, or you can pay $17.99 instead to save you having to watch commercials. Often, Hulu deals help you save money on a suscription.

You can get access either via the standalone streaming service, through the Disney Bundle, or with the live TV streamer Hulu with Live TV.

We often recommend the Disney Bundle as it gets you access to Hulu as well as Disney Plus for a big saving and, at higher tiers, also ESPN Plus.

How to watch Dying for Sex in the UK

In the UK Dying for Sex will air on Disney Plus, so you can stream it by signing up for the subscription service. Prices begin at £4.99 for the ad-supported tier or £7.99 for ad-free. We occasionally see Disney Plus deals bring that price to a lower point, or offer a free subscription temporarily.

As in the US, all episodes will hit Disney's streaming service on Friday, April 4.

How to watch Dying for Sex in Australia

As in the UK, and in fact most of the rest of the world, Dying for Sex will be available to watch on Disney Plus in Australia.

Every episode in the series will debut on the same day: Friday, April 4, so you can binge-watch every episode if you'd like.

