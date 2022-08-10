How to watch Shetland season 7 online from anywhere

Watch Shetland season 7 online from anywhere as DI Jimmy Perez solves his last case.

The series is emotional for fans of the long-running BBC detective series because it's the last time Douglas Henshall will play DI Jimmy Perez.

Explaining his decision to leave, Douglas told us: "I was very ready to go — I think I'd done as much with the character as I could. And the slightly unique aspect to the show, of two men trying to parent a teenager [Perez is raising his stepdaughter Cassie with her biological father Duncan] and the grief over a dead wife, I didn't want those to become a trope.

"I thought if we pushed it any further, it might end up a bit clichéd. Plus the fact that Erin Armstrong, who plays Cassie, is 26 now — she's a grown woman!"

The good news for fans though is Shetland season 7 won't be the final series as the BBC is making more. The eighth series will be on in 2023 and will see a new lead actor on detecting duties.

The plot revolves around a missing person, rather than a murder, as Perez and his team try to track down a vulnerable young man called Connor.

"It's very well put-together — I think it's going to keep people guessing all the way to the end," says Douglas.

How to watch Shetland season 7 online in the UK

Shetland season 7 opens on Wednesday 10 August at 9pm on BBC1. You will also be able to stream via BBCiPlayer.

How to watch Shetland season 7 online from outside your country

How to watch Shetland in the US

Shetland season 7 is likely to be on BritBox in the US, but a release date is still to be announced.