How to watch the Derry Girls special online from anywhere
By David Hollingsworth published
Derry Girls season 3 was meant to be only six episodes, but then the makers surprised fans but revealing they'd made a secret special!
Yep, the extended episode sees us return to catch up with the gang in the week of the Good Friday Agreement referendum.
But the girls have far more important things to worry about than the future of their country: it’s Erin and Orla’s 18th birthday!
Lisa McGee, Writer & Creator of Derry Girls says: "Like all the very best 1990s bands, I couldn’t resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans."
She adds: “The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future."
In an extra treat for fans, the special is double the length of a normal episode. So, it promises to be a fitting farewell to the girls... and the wee English fella.
How to the Derry Girls special online in the UK
The Derry Girls special is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday, May 18. Plus, you can stream it or watch it on catch-up on All4.
How to watch the Derry Girls special online from anywhere
There's an easy way to watch the Derry Girls special online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.
How to watch Derry Girls special online in the US
The Derry Girls special isn't currently available in the US. It will in time head to Netflix.
