How to watch the Grand National 2022 online — and what time the famous race starts

Here’s how to watch the Grand National 2022 online from anywhere. Run at Aintree in Liverpool, it’s the most prestigious steeplechase in the world and one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar.

Rachel Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the legendary race last year. And she will be reunited with the winner, Minella Times, in this year’s race. Can history repeat itself?

Meanwhile, many people will be hoping Snow Leopardess — an enchanting grey who became a mum during a break from racing and has now returned in top form — can win. It would be an amazing story if she won the National and punters have been putting plenty of money on her.

But in order to win she will have to master Aintree’s famous fences, which include everything from the mighty Becher’s Brook to the tiny Foinavon fence, named after the shock 100/1 winner of the 1967 race.

So, here’s how to watch the Grand National 2022 online from anywhere

How to watch the Grand National 2022 online in the UK

The Grand National 2022 will start at 5.15pm on Saturday April 9. You can stream the famous race live on the ITV Hub. ITV will be starting its coverage much earlier, from 2pm. It will be showing five races from Aintree, starting with the 2.25pm, which is a novices’ hurdle race. All the racing on the day will be of the highest quality and it promises to be a great spectacle.

There's an easy way to watch the Grand National online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

A VPN lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

What time is the Grand National 2022 and how long will it last?

The Grand National starts at 5.15pm UK time. The race should last about 10 minutes. The start though could be delayed if there's a false start, which is where the horses jump off but the starter isn't happy and doesn't believe it's been a fair/safe start.

Grand National 2022 tips

Our only What To Watch tip is that if you’re going to have a bet compare the prices between different bookmakers as some will be paying better odds than others for the same horse. Think of it like shopping! You'd always go for the best price.

It’s also worth noting that if you back a horse each-way, some bookies will be paying out on more places than other competitors, so that’s also worth looking at.

How to watch the Grand National 2022 in the US

Sadly the race is not being shown in the US.