How to watch The Last of Us episode 9: how to stream the season finale

Here's where to watch The Last Of Us episode 9 so you can see what happens to Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) as their journey comes to an end in the season one finale.

If you've missed out on it so far, The Last Of Us is a drama based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name. Like the game, the TV series takes place in a version of society that's been completely transformed by a mutated form of the cordyceps fungus which has transformed vast swathes of the population into zombie-like creatures. If you've not been watching episode by episode, don't read on; instead, check out how you can watch The Last Of Us episode 1 for free so you can follow the story from the beginning.

Joel and Ellie are back out on the road after the harrowing encounter with David (Scott Shepherd) and his cult in Silver Lake in episode 8. They're still committed to linking up with the Fireflies in Salt Lake City, Utah, and are nearing the end of the journey they set out on all those months ago.

Here's where and when you can watch The Last Of Us episode 9 so you can see how the first season comes to an end.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 9 in the US

The Last Of Us is an HBO Max original, so there's only one place you'll need to go to watch The Last Of Us episode 9.

You can either tune in as episodes air on linear TV on HBO or stream new episodes live or on-demand via HBO Max.

The Last Of Us episode 9 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, March 12 at 9 pm, at the same time as its usual linear TV slot. This does mean you'll be able to stream the full first season in its entirety on HBO Max this weekend.

If you're not already an HBO Max subscriber, the price for the ad-free plan was increased by $1 to $15.99 a month back in January.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 9 in the UK

For the entire season, The Last Of Us has followed the same release schedule as other HBO series like House of the Dragon and Succession in the UK.

Fresh episodes have aired on Sky TV on Mondays at 2 am UK time to coincide with the US release, though the series has also been getting a prime time slot on Monday evenings at 9 pm. So, you'll find the next episode airing on Sky Atlantic at 2 am and 9 pm on Monday, March 13.

And if you'd prefer to watch the series on-demand, you can find episodes of The Last Of Us episode on NOW and Sky Go once they've aired.

Will there be a The Last Of Us season 2?

If you've been following all the buzz about The Last Of Us as the first season has been airing, you may already know that HBO has officially confirmed that they'd renewed the series for a second season back in January 2023 after just two episodes had aired.

When the reneweal was confirmed, Executive Producer and game creator Neil Druckmann said: "I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”"