Laura Carmichael is back as Agatha Fyfle in The Secrets She Keeps.

The Secret She Keeps was a huge hit back in 2020 due to its gripping portrayal of a baby’s kidnapping.

Now the Australian thriller is back for a second run on BBC One as troubled Brit Agatha Fyfle (Laura Carmichael) faces up to the consequences of abducting newborn Ben Shaughnessy, while Ben’s traumatized mum Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) is struggling to get her family’s life back on track after their ordeal.

It’s two years on from season 1 and Agatha and Meghan are each finding it hard to cope with the dreadful fallout from what has happened, while they both soon have even more worrying secrets to hide.

Agatha is in a maximum-security prison and on tenterhooks as she awaits sentencing for the abduction of baby Ben... but her life soon moves in a shocking new direction.

Here's how to watch The Secrets She Keeps season 2 online from anywhere...

How to watch The Secrets She Keeps season 2 online in the UK

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 has six episodes and starts on Saturday, August 13 on BBC One at 9.15pm.

All episodes will also be on BBC iPlayer, where the first season is also available.

How to watch The Secrets She Keeps season 2 online from outside your country

There's an easy way to watch The Secrets She Keeps season 2 online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free. And it's a great way to watch The Secrets She Keeps via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Secrets She Keeps season 2 in the US

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 will air on Sundance Now in the US. We will update this guide with a US air date as soon as it is announced.

The drama is also currently airing on Paramount+ in Australia.