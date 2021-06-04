How will 'Loki' differ from 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Time travel is messy business. Logistically, it's nearly impossible not to find yourself stuck in a huge plot hole that most time travel writers have labelled a "paradox" and left it at that. Loki head writer Michael Waldron sat down with Collider to break down the rules of the new series, and how they hope to avoid traditional time travel failings.

"We got six episodes," he said. "Folks are going to have a week in between each one of these things to pick them apart. I kept telling our writers, ‘Look guys, they're going to hold our feet to the fire. We've got to make this as airtight as we possibly can, so it can withstand a week of scrutiny every episode.”

He's most certainly right, but that comes as a huge benefit to his show and the teams working on it. If you know what your audience is going to savage the hardest, you know which areas to make as seamless as possible. Tom Hiddleston's charisma will certainly curry plenty of favor with viewers, but it's exciting to know how seriously the writers room is taking their challenge.

The final, and arguably most interesting tidbit of the interview, was about how Loki will vary from the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"I think I'm most excited for people to see [that] it's just something that is so new. WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in really thrilling ways, were dealing with such immediate grief and aftermath of Endgame and all of that. The tragedy of Wanda's life and the burden that Sam took on becoming Captain America. It was dealing with that immediacy, which is thrilling. In this show, we got to diverge the timeline a little bit, and we're getting to blaze a little bit of a new trail into a new corner of the MCU, and I'm excited for people to see that."