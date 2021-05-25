'Last Night in Soho' scares up the past in first trailer

After watching the first trailer for Last Night in Soho, the upcoming horror movie from director Edgar Wright, the last place you may want to go is downtown, with Anya Taylor-Joy’s rendition of Petula Clark’s classic song “Downtown” proving to be a haunting siren’s call.

Last Night in Soho is the much-anticipated next film from Wright, who is best known for directing Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver. The film stars rising talent Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace, Jojo Rabbit) as a young fashion student in London who mysteriously travels back to the 1960s and becomes inspired by a wannabe singer (Taylor-Joy). However, to paraphrase Tony Stark, when you mess with time, it messes with you back.

Others in the cast include Matt Smith, Jessie Mei Li, Terrence Stamp and the late, great Diana Rigg in what was her final role.

This is Wright’s first real foray into the horror genre — Shaun of the Dead was a comedic tribute to zombie films — but having been able to infuse all of his previous films with such unique styles and sensibilities, the idea of him playing in the genre is tantalizing. The glimpses we get in the trailer tease a heady trip with some fantastic period settings and costumes, before going full psychological terror towards the end.

Last Night in Soho is getting prime-time placement for a horror film, slated to open on Oct. 22, 2021, just ahead of Halloween. Watch the trailer below.

Fans of Wright will get to double dip in 2021. In addition to Last Night in Soho, Wright directed a documentary titled The Sparks Brothers, which focuses on the musical act of the same name featuring Ron and Russell Mael. The Sparks Brothers, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, is scheduled to be released on June 18.