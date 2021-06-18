Lee Mack sitcom 'Semi-Detached' has been axed

Semi-Detached has been axed after one series, with series writer Oliver Maltman confirming the sad news on Twitter.

Oliver, who wrote the sitcom alongside David Crow, wrote: "Regrettably, we won't be returning for a second series, but we're very fortunate the BBC gave us such free rein with our ideas and so lucky to have worked with such an amazing cast and crew."

The series saw Lee Mack playing Stuart, a hapless wedding DJ who lives opposite his ex-wife Kate, as he tries to navigate life with his new family while still being in close proximity to his old life. The series co-starred Ellie White, Samantha Spiro, Neil Fitzmaurice, and Patrick Baladi, with six episodes airing last year after a 2019 pilot episode.

Talking to us about the show, Lee said: "The pilot set the bar high in terms of craziness, and my character Stuart’s life is crazier than ever. Each episode follows 30 minutes of real-time; there’s a lot of physical comedy and I’m in every scene, so I’m knackered! But I don’t mind chucking myself around for cheap laughs. I had to grow a moustache for this series — it was felt I’d look more like a man having a midlife crisis."

Despite the series cancellation, Lee will be taking on a new project as revealed by the British Comedy Guide. He'll be swapping sitcom for a documentary, all about his involvement in Soccer Aid.

Lee Mack's Road To Soccer Aid is an hour-long documentary that is expected to air before the annual charity match between teams from England and the Rest of the World, an event which was founded by Robbie Williams to fundraise for UNICEF. The documentary is produced by Initial, known for its work on Stars in their Eyes.

Semi-Detached is available on-demand via BBC iPlayer. Don't miss our guide to all the best BBC comedies available to watch right now.