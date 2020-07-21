'The Legend of Korra' is coming to Netflix in August

Look at her. She's the Avatar now. Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can rejoice! The continuation series, The Legend of Korra will be following its predecessor to Netflix on August 14th. This release comes on the heels of Avatar: The Last Airbender, giving viewers just enough time to binge the original series before they hop into Korra's adventures.

The Legend of Korra follows the events of Avatar seventy years later. Korra seeks out Aang's son, Tenzin in order to become a master in airbending (she is a natural waterbender) . Events unfold in Republic City, where the series protagonist meets friends like Bolin, Mako and Asami.

Like its predecessor, The Legend of Korra was met with heaps of critical acclaim. Both series' deal with complex issues including cultural issues, gender norms, and LGBTQ rights. It has its heavy moments, but they're all well-earned. There's nothing in the series that's mean for mean's sake, or reaching for a cheap emotional response. The characters are complex and multifaceted, and give solid representation of what it's like to be a kid with the world on your shoulders.

All four seasons will be available on the streaming giant. This means one of two things: it's time to finish up Avatar: The Last Airbender before mid-August hits, or you can wait it out a little bit and have the most epic Avatar-centric binge ever when both series' are available.

Just be sure to hydrate, stock up on snacks, and take lots of pee breaks if you're doing that last one!