Les Dennis claims he had a 'deranged Jack Nicholson' look in Death in Paradise

Les Dennis played shady Scouse clairvoyant Danny Sheridan in the Death in Paradise Christmas Special and has compared himself to Hollywood star Jack Nicholson due to how "deranged" he looked.

Of course, Les Dennis is no stranger to the small screen having appeared on TV in programs such as Coronation Street, Family Fortunes, and Celebrity Big Brother, but fans didn't recognize his transformation for last year's Death in Paradise special.

Les' role saw him playing clairvoyant Danny Sheridan, who lived in Saint Marie and found himself caught up in a case, quickly annoying the local law enforcement due to his obnoxious behavior.

It seemed like a very fun, different role to play and he told The Mirror: "Someone said I looked like a cross between Jack Nicholson and Arthur Fowler.

"But I suppose it was the black hair of Danny… kind of a deranged Jack Nicholson, I think. How can you get more deranged than Jack Nicholson anyway?"

He even kept the transformation a secret from his wife and family, adding: "Claire and the kids did a double-take when they first saw me. I’d kept the ­transformation a secret from them and their reactions were great."

Thankfully, his transformation wasn't permanent and easy to wash out! Les added in his interview: "I didn’t have hair dye that was permanent. They would do it in the morning.

"And at the end of the day, I would have to shower that out as it was very dark. I don’t know what they were using, it was tricky to get out."

Death in Paradise isn't the only crime show Les Dennis has been involved with lately, as fans can also catch him in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 2, where he plays the role of David who is in Sainte Victoire on honeymoon with his husband George.

But he has reassured fans that at least he's recognizable in this series, and isn't sporting the dark hair and fake tan anymore!

It doesn't seem like Les Dennis has any intention of slowing down any time soon, so hopefully, he'll be starring in even more great shows in the future.

Death in Paradise season 12 continues Fridays at 9 pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on demand via BBC iPlayer.