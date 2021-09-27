‘Licorice Pizza’ trailer gives first look at latest Paul Thomas Anderson movie

When Paul Thomas Anderson has a new movie, you need to pay attention, which is why it is so exciting to finally get the first look at his latest movie, Licorice Pizza, with its first trailer. The latest movie from the director behind Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread is expected to be released sometime in the final months of 2021.

As much as everyone looks forward to a new movie from Anderson, he is incredibly good at keeping information about the film under wraps until he’s ready to share it. Exhibit A, all we know about Licorice Pizza’s plot at this point is a one sentence synopsis saying: “Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.”

Leading the film will be Alana Haim, a member of the music band Haim, as Alana Kane and Cooper Hoffman, son of the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was a frequent collaborator with Anderson, as Gary.

The relative newcomers will be joined in the film by Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, Maya Rudoplp, John C. Reilly and Ben Stiller.

Our first look at Licorice Pizza previews what could be Anderson’s funniest and sweetest movie (hard not to laugh at Bradley Cooper’s character trying to tell Gary how to pronounce Barbara Streisand). Take a peek for yourself below.

While Licorice Pizza is likely headed for a 2021 release, we don’t know exactly when that will be. All the trailer and promotional material says at this point is that it is coming soon. What we do know is whenever it comes out, it will be playing exclusively in movie theaters first. It’s possible that Licorice Pizza will get a limited release in a couple of theaters before the year is out to make sure it qualifies for this year’s award season, before rolling out to more theaters come January 2022. We’ll see.