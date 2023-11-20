Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream fans GUTTED after SHOCK elimination

Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream fans are 'gutted' after Leah was sent home from the show tonight.

Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream sees 14 talented musical theatre contestants competing in Greece for the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in London’s West End production of Mamma Mia!

Tonight's episode (which aired Sunday 19th November 2023) saw Leah from North Yorkshire sent home by the four judges - comedian Alan Carr, singer Jessie Ware, Frozen musical favourite Samantha Barks and Glee star Amber Riley.

'Gutted for Leah! LOVED her voice! I hope we see more of her in theatre soon, her voice was superb!!' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'So sad to say goodbye to Leah and Zachkiel, don't envy the judges making these decisions.'

And another wrote, 'Noooo Leah deserved more time.'

Leah Rutherford herself released a message on X after the result, writing to fans, 'Thank you to everybody who supported me! You love doesn’t go missed!!

'Night fever was such a difficult song to sing and dance! I’m very proud of myself for dancing in that heat and also turning a male song into a female song!

'Thank you everybody.'

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing, 'Your an amazing talent Leah. A triple threat. Cannot wait to see where your journey takes you, but will be following it carefully.'

While another replied, 'Loved your energy, look forward to the day your name is on a cast list!'

And a third wrote, 'There’s a definite role on stage for you, maybe Nancy in Oliver.'

And another said, 'You honestly did GREAT Best of luck for whatever comes next for you!'

Wishing you all the best in your next steps, Leah! It's clear you've already got a loyal fan base following your journey.

Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream continues on Sunday, November 12th at 6 pm on ITV1.