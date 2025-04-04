Netflix adds 'pulse-pounding’ crime thriller series featuring Squid Game star

Netflix has added a "pulse-pounding" new South Korean crime thriller series boasting an impressive cast, including Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo.

Karma, which has dropped globally on the streaming service today [Friday, April 4], follows the lives of six characters who are inescapably connected after a fateful accident and are forced to confront their darkest secrets.

Joining Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the first series of Squid Game, are Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Lee Hee-jun (A Killer Paradox), Kim Sung-kyun (Officer Black Belt), Lee Kwang-soo (Korea No.1), and Gong Seung-yeon (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls).

The six characters are the Witness (Park Hae-soo), Ju-yeon (Shin Min-a), the Debtor (Lee He-jun), Gil-ryong (Kim Sung-kyun), Glasses (Lee Kwang-soo) and Yu-jeong (Gong Seung-yeon).

Netflix teases that the fateful decisions made by the six characters plunge them into a relentless cycle of retribution. And someone has to die for the cycle to end, underlying the fatal stakes and crushing bonds between them.

Talking about the appeal of the show and her character, Shin Min-a said [quotes via Allkpop]: "When I first read the script, it felt fresh. The protagonist's name was unique, and I became so immersed in the world of the story that I forgot I was reading the role being offered to me.

“I was so curious about the twists and what happened next that I decided in my heart to take part even before the story had fully begun."

She continued: "The character I portray is a surgeon who has experienced deep trauma. She lives with the pain to the point where she can’t sleep. I tried to express the emotional weight of that trauma in depth, and I had many conversations with the director to explore it."

Netflix has released a striking poster for the series, which sees the characters tied together by red threads.

Karma is director Lee Il-hyung (A Violent Prosecutor) debut series. Netflix promises it will be a "pulse-pounding” addition to the crime thriller genre.

Karma is available now globally on Netflix. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.