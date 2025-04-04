Netflix adds 'pulse-pounding’ crime thriller series featuring Squid Game star
Karma on Netflix is a thriller that sees the lives of six people become entangled after a fateful accident
Netflix has added a "pulse-pounding" new South Korean crime thriller series boasting an impressive cast, including Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo.
Karma, which has dropped globally on the streaming service today [Friday, April 4], follows the lives of six characters who are inescapably connected after a fateful accident and are forced to confront their darkest secrets.
Joining Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the first series of Squid Game, are Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Lee Hee-jun (A Killer Paradox), Kim Sung-kyun (Officer Black Belt), Lee Kwang-soo (Korea No.1), and Gong Seung-yeon (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls).
The six characters are the Witness (Park Hae-soo), Ju-yeon (Shin Min-a), the Debtor (Lee He-jun), Gil-ryong (Kim Sung-kyun), Glasses (Lee Kwang-soo) and Yu-jeong (Gong Seung-yeon).
Netflix teases that the fateful decisions made by the six characters plunge them into a relentless cycle of retribution. And someone has to die for the cycle to end, underlying the fatal stakes and crushing bonds between them.
Talking about the appeal of the show and her character, Shin Min-a said [quotes via Allkpop]: "When I first read the script, it felt fresh. The protagonist's name was unique, and I became so immersed in the world of the story that I forgot I was reading the role being offered to me.
“I was so curious about the twists and what happened next that I decided in my heart to take part even before the story had fully begun."
She continued: "The character I portray is a surgeon who has experienced deep trauma. She lives with the pain to the point where she can’t sleep. I tried to express the emotional weight of that trauma in depth, and I had many conversations with the director to explore it."
Netflix has released a striking poster for the series, which sees the characters tied together by red threads.
A post shared by Netflix Indonesia (@netflixid)
A photo posted by on
Karma is director Lee Il-hyung (A Violent Prosecutor) debut series. Netflix promises it will be a "pulse-pounding” addition to the crime thriller genre.
Karma is available now globally on Netflix. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
