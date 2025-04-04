Netflix adds 'pulse-pounding’ crime thriller series featuring Squid Game star

By published

Karma on Netflix is a thriller that sees the lives of six people become entangled after a fateful accident

The Witness (Park Hae-soo) in Karma
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has added a "pulse-pounding" new South Korean crime thriller series boasting an impressive cast, including Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo.

Karma, which has dropped globally on the streaming service today [Friday, April 4], follows the lives of six characters who are inescapably connected after a fateful accident and are forced to confront their darkest secrets.

Karma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Karma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Joining Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the first series of Squid Game, are Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Lee Hee-jun (A Killer Paradox), Kim Sung-kyun (Officer Black Belt), Lee Kwang-soo (Korea No.1), and Gong Seung-yeon (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls).

The six characters are the Witness (Park Hae-soo), Ju-yeon (Shin Min-a), the Debtor (Lee He-jun), Gil-ryong (Kim Sung-kyun), Glasses (Lee Kwang-soo) and Yu-jeong (Gong Seung-yeon).

Netflix teases that the fateful decisions made by the six characters plunge them into a relentless cycle of retribution. And someone has to die for the cycle to end, underlying the fatal stakes and crushing bonds between them.

Ju-yeon (Shin Min-a) in Karma

Ju-yeon (played by Shin Min-a) (Image credit: Netflix)

Talking about the appeal of the show and her character, Shin Min-a said [quotes via Allkpop]: "When I first read the script, it felt fresh. The protagonist's name was unique, and I became so immersed in the world of the story that I forgot I was reading the role being offered to me.

“I was so curious about the twists and what happened next that I decided in my heart to take part even before the story had fully begun."

She continued: "The character I portray is a surgeon who has experienced deep trauma. She lives with the pain to the point where she can’t sleep. I tried to express the emotional weight of that trauma in depth, and I had many conversations with the director to explore it."

Netflix has released a striking poster for the series, which sees the characters tied together by red threads.

A post shared by Netflix Indonesia (@netflixid)

A photo posted by on

Karma is director Lee Il-hyung (A Violent Prosecutor) debut series. Netflix promises it will be a "pulse-pounding” addition to the crime thriller genre.

Karma is available now globally on Netflix. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.

CATEGORIES
David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about netflix
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sharon Stone in Total Recall.

A classic Arnie action movie, which inspired a Tom Cruise blockbuster and won an Oscar, has just been added to Netflix
Ripper Street cast

Netflix adds Matthew Macfadyen's acclaimed Victorian detective TV series
Alan Titchmarsh after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on April 1, 2025

Alan Titchmarsh has just launched a new TV show on YouTube — and he films it in his own garden!
See more latest
Most Popular
Alan Titchmarsh after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on April 1, 2025
Alan Titchmarsh has just launched a new TV show on YouTube — and he films it in his own garden!
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sharon Stone in Total Recall.
A classic Arnie action movie, which inspired a Tom Cruise blockbuster and won an Oscar, has just been added to Netflix
Michelle Williams as Molly and Jenny Slate as Nikki talking in Dying for Sex
How to watch Dying for Sex: stream the Michelle Williams series online or on TV
Ripper Street cast
Netflix adds Matthew Macfadyen's acclaimed Victorian detective TV series
Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
How to watch A Minecraft Movie
Arielle Prepetit as Naomi in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Vernon pulls strings to help Bill in the case against Naomi?
Steve Burton as Jason in a black leather jacket in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s big request for Anna leads to a shocking discovery?
Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran) and Jolene Purdy (Midge) in The Bondsman
Prime Video adds The Bondsman — and supporting cast sizzle in Kevin Bacon and Blumhouse collab
Christian LeBlanc as Michael concerned in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle makes a move against Victor, but Michael pays the price?
Holliday Grainger wearing a dark jacket and standing in front of desks as Rachel Carey in The Capture
The Capture season 3 is announced with Game of Thrones star joining the cast
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch