Netflix announces new Amy Adams-led limited series 'Kings of America'

Amy Adams will be acting as the lead in Netflix's newly announced Kings of America. The series will follow three women whose stories are irreversibly intertwined with one of the biggest giants in the world: Wal-Mart. It is currently unknown who will take on the roles of the other two women in the new limited series.

Adam McKay (of the Succession fame) is attached to direct the first episode, and will be executive producing alongside Betsy Koch, Brunson Green, and the team at Hyperobject Industries. The series showrunner will be the emmy-nominated Diana Son, and it will be penned by Jess Kimball Leslie.

It's worth noting that McKay and Adams have teamed up before. The pair worked together most recently on the critically acclaimed Vice, but their partnership goes all the way back to 2006 and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Currently, the full series description reads as:

Kings of America centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world's largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in US history.