Netflix has just got season 2 of a 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated sci-fi animated series that's been incredibly hard to find

Netflix has finally got season 2 of Pantheon, which until now has been almost impossible to watch in the US and UK.

Bizarrely, season 2 of the animated sci-fi series aimed at adults had only been available to watch on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand. The first season finally arrived on Netflix in November 2024, but frustratingly for fans the streamer only added the opening series.

Pantheon S2 | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

But now Netflix has added season 2 of Pantheon, giving a much wider audience the chance to enjoy the second series which was originally made in 2023.

Pantheon has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and TIME described it as being "a gripping, cerebral, [and] remarkably high-concept animated sci-fi series". The season 2 trailer, above, declares: "How far would you go to save humanity?"

Pantheon has been critically acclaimed (Image credit: Netflix)

Pantheon is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about human intelligence being uploaded to the "cloud". We follow Maddie, a bullied teenager receiving help from a mysterious stranger online. She discovers that the mystery person is in fact her dead father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan.

David it's revealed is the first of a new kind of being: "an Uploaded Intelligence" or "UI". He might be the first but he's not going to be the last. And Maddie finds herself mixed up in a global conspiracy that threatens to trigger a new kind of war. The impressive voice cast includes Paul Dano (Caspian), Aaron Eckhart (Cary), Katie Chang (Maddie) and Daniel Dae Kim (David).

Pantheon's bizarre history

AMC originally ordered two seasons of Pantheon, but it was then scrapped after just one series. However, in the new TV landscape, a series being axed doesn't necessarily mean it can't come back somewhere else and so it proved as Prime Video then took on the show for season 2. There have been no reports of a season 3 being in the works so it looks like the show may have ended.



Each series has eight parts and both seasons of Pantheon are now available to watch on Netflix. Season 2 of Pantheon was added to Netflix on Friday, 21 February.