Netflix has rapidly confirmed season 2 of its best show of 2024

Netflix has just confirmed a second season of the Ted Danson comedy A Man on the Inside, which has been my personal favorite of its shows this year.

It's a rapid recommission! The first season only debuted on Thursday, November 21, instantly topping Netflix's global top-10 list of English-language TV shows for the week. Now, we will be getting a second series in 2025.

"We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson," quipped series creator Michael Schur via Tudum. “From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who's kind of a nightmare)."

I can’t recommend the first season enough if you've not seen it. Ted Danson is quite brilliant as grieving retiree Charles. His worried daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) suggests he gets a hobby, so he answers a newspaper ad to help a private investigator called Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) and ends up as a spy to the amazement of his family!

Charles makes friends (Image credit: Netflix)

Charles is tasked with infiltrating a retirement community to investigate a potential jewelry theft while avoiding detection from its director Didi (Stephanie Beatriz). I expected a simple crime mystery series but got something far deeper, more poignant, and funny than that. It's easily the show I've enjoyed most on Netflix in 2024. It has echoes of Only Murders in the Building and the beautiful relationship between the three leads, while also dealing with grief.

Ted Danson gives so much depth to Charles, who rediscovers a joy for life in the series. He's having so much fun he almost forgets about his mission and instead starts developing deep friendships in his new retirement community. And there are just so many laughs to be had, like the retirees partying the night away… until 8 pm!

Julie needs Charles for a new case for season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

I won't spoil the ending of the first series except to say it does neatly set up a second season. There's no news yet on what Charles's second mission will be or where it will be set. But it doesn't really matter. As long as you've got Ted Danson at the show's heart again The Man on the Inside season 2 is bound to be another big hit for Netflix.

You can watch The Man on the Inside season 1 now on Netflix. And please do!