Netflix lands classic Tom Cruise movie with surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes rating

If you're a Netflix subscriber in the UK, you probably know that the movies which get added run the gamut from golden oldies to poorly-received blockbusters and must-watch indies, and the streamer has just added to its library a bona fide classic that you need to stream this weekend,.

First released in 1999 and now added to Netflix UK's library in early November 2024, Eyes Wide Shut was the final movie by legendary director Stanley Kubrick, which he first screened just days before passing away of a heart attack.

Eyes Wide Shut stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, in their last movie together as real-life husband and wife. It's an erotic thriller about a husband and wife, the latter of whom admits to having fantasies about other men, which puts the former down a self-destructive path as he tries to grapple with his own identity.

It's based on a novella from 1926 by Arthur Schnitzler, and the movie has over time become one of the director's most beloved works, often being considered on the level as his other classics.

Despite Kubrick considering Eyes Wide Shut his magnum opus, and it being his most successful movie at the box office, the movie has a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of 76%. That makes it one of his lowest-rated on the site, only undercut by his first feature movie called Fear and Desire at 70%. For extra context most of the rest of his movies are in the high 80s or 90s, including Dr Strangelove at 98% and 2001 at 92%. Eyes Wide Shut is his only movie on Netflix right now.

Star Tom Cruise is easy to picture as an action icon of the modern day, and it's sometimes overlooked that he starred in plenty of fantastic drama movies in the 1980s, 1990s and noughties. Both Top Gun movies are on Netflix in the UK too as well as the first three Mission Impossible movies and the remake of The Mummy.

Nicole Kidman is a star from the same era, thoguh she's stuck closer to the drama genre through time. On Netflix you can find many with her like A Family Affair, The Hours (which is leaving soon), Boy Erased, Cold Mountain, Just Go With It and recent show The Perfect Couple.

If you don't live in the UK, you can't use Netflix to watch Eyes Wide Shut. In the US it's on Paramount Plus.