Netflix puts a 'Black Lives Matter' section front and center
More than two dozen shows, films and series are featured
The country is going through a bit of an awakening of late, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody and the nationwide demonstrations that have followed it. And while we can argue whether brands are doing little more than paying lip service to when actions speak multitudes more than words, it's still a good thing to see companies doing something .
And to that end, Netflix has made a "Black Lives Matter" curation front and center when you open up the service. The collection currently features more than two dozen films, documentaries and series. There are a number of obvious choices that you've probably heard of, and some more obscure. It's a mix of docs that'll educate and lead you to think, and Black-led shows that'll entertain.
It's all a part of your current Netflix subscription, so you don't have to do anything else to take advantage of it. Just watch, listen, and learn.
Netflix explained its thinking behind the curation on Twitter , saying:
When we say "Black Lives Matter," we also mean "Black storytelling matters."
With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.
When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.
Here's the list as it stands as of June 10:
- 13th
- Dear White People
- #BlackAF
- When They See Us
- Self Made
- Pose
- LA 92
- Orange is the New Black
- The Innocence Files
- American Son
- Malcom X
- Devil at the Crossroads
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Who Killed Malcom X
- See You Yesterday
- Luke Cage
- Moonlight
- Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
- All Day And A Night
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story
- Mudbound
- What Happened Miss Simone?
- Becoming
- Seven Seconds
- She's Gotta Have It (Series)
- Bobby Kennedy For President
- Who Shot the Sheriff
- Let it Fall
- Quincy
- They've Gotta Have Us
- The Two Killings of Sam Cook
- The Black Godfather
- Miss Virginia
- Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now
- Zion
- School Daze
- She's Gotta Have It (Movie)
- Barry
- Teach Us All
- Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Strong Island
- Get On The Bus
- Jewel's Catch One
- Rodney King
- Imperial Dreams
- The Lion's Share
More: See what all is new on Netflix
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.