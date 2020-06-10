Netflix puts a 'Black Lives Matter' section front and center

Source: Screenshots (Image credit: Screenshots)

The country is going through a bit of an awakening of late, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody and the nationwide demonstrations that have followed it. And while we can argue whether brands are doing little more than paying lip service to when actions speak multitudes more than words, it's still a good thing to see companies doing something .

And to that end, Netflix has made a "Black Lives Matter" curation front and center when you open up the service. The collection currently features more than two dozen films, documentaries and series. There are a number of obvious choices that you've probably heard of, and some more obscure. It's a mix of docs that'll educate and lead you to think, and Black-led shows that'll entertain.

It's all a part of your current Netflix subscription, so you don't have to do anything else to take advantage of it. Just watch, listen, and learn.

Netflix explained its thinking behind the curation on Twitter , saying:

When we say "Black Lives Matter," we also mean "Black storytelling matters."

With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.

Here's the list as it stands as of June 10:

13th

Dear White People

#BlackAF

When They See Us

Self Made

Pose

LA 92

Orange is the New Black

The Innocence Files

American Son

Malcom X

Devil at the Crossroads

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Who Killed Malcom X

See You Yesterday

Luke Cage

Moonlight

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

All Day And A Night

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Mudbound

What Happened Miss Simone?

Becoming

Seven Seconds

She's Gotta Have It (Series)

Bobby Kennedy For President

Who Shot the Sheriff

Let it Fall

Quincy

They've Gotta Have Us

The Two Killings of Sam Cook

The Black Godfather

Miss Virginia

Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now

Zion

School Daze

She's Gotta Have It (Movie)

Barry

Teach Us All

Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Strong Island

Get On The Bus

Jewel's Catch One

Rodney King

Imperial Dreams

The Lion's Share

