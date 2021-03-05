Netflix takes us inside the 2020 F1 season with Season 3 of 'Formula 1 Drive to Survive'

We're just a few short weeks from the first race of the 2021 F1 season. And Netflix is actually going to beat everyone to the first turn with the premiere of Season 3 of the docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The latest season will take a look back at a year that nobody could have predicted (except, perhaps, for the folks who believed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton would win his fourth straight title). From COVID-19 and a delayed season, to Romain Grosjean escaping a scary fiery crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. (And that came after he broke his hand earlier in the season and didn't tell anyone. Though to be fair, the injury came from falling in the kitchen and not racing at nearly 200 mph.)

Here's the full Netflix synopsis on the 10-episode season, which premieres on March 19:

In the most dramatic season to date, fans will once again be taken behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams battle it out for victory in a year like no other. Fans will be given unprecedented behind the scenes access to the 2020 season which saw the sport dramatically halted in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic and make a thrilling restart in Austria later that year. Intense battles, fierce rivalries, unexpected podiums and Lewis Hamilton’s incredible seventh world title will ensure the series is one of the most action packed yet.

The 2021 F1 season is scheduled to kick off March 28 with the Gulf Air Brahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. In the United States, you'll be able to watch the practices, qualifying sessions and race day on ESPN or ESPN2.

And unlike 2020, we'll see fans in the stands this year. The details will vary depending on the location — Bahrain is allowing fans in the Main Grandstand and in the Turn 1 Grandstand, but only with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or recovery from the virus.