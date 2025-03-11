Netflix UK adds Finland's John Wick movie that created a huge buzz — and it's 94 % on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has just got Sisu
Netflix has added Sisu, a World War Two set historical thriller that drew rave reviews when it was released in 2022.
The Finnish war movie, which drew comparisons to the John Wick franchise, follows an ex-soldier who discovers a massive amount of gold while he's mining. However, when he runs into a squad of Nazis they desperately try to take the gold from him, leading to a brutal battle between the soldiers and the highly skilled man. The movie currently has a 94% "Fresh" score from critics and an 88% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.
The makers tease: "During the last desperate days of World War Two, a solitary prospector crosses path with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word 'sisu,' this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage an unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back — even if it means killing every Nazi in his path."
While Sisu, from Finnish director Jalmari Helander, didn't get nominated for any Oscars, it did win awards at movie festivals.
John Wick comparison
When Sisu was released, people quickly started comparing it to the John Wick movies. Sisu's Aatami (Jorma Tommila) and John Wick (Keanu Reeves) don't realize how much they can kick butt when we first meet them and both have tried to move on from their past.
Neither man talks much, indeed Aatami doesn't actually say a line until very near the end of Sisu. Both men love animals, John Wick set off on his crusade originally after his dog was killed, while Aatami has a dog and a horse. They also appear mortal despite their strength. They feel pain.
At just 91 minutes, Sisu has plenty of pace and although it's bloody it's rated a 15 rather than an 18. The movie is in English, not Finnish, so reading subtitles is not required. If you like the John Wick movies, then this is certainly one to add to your watchlist.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sisu is available now to watch on Netflix in the UK. In the US, Sisu is available on Starz.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New on Netflix March 8-14: our expert picks 6 new shows and movies to stream this week
Netflix price hike means there's never been a better time to jump ship to a free streaming service