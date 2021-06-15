'Assassin's Creed' on Netflix teams up with 'Die Hard' writer Jeb Stuart

Assassin's Creed has welcomed American screenwriter Jeb Stuart to the project, according to a report from Variety. The adaptation of the hugely successful video game series was first announced as being in development in October, but it's not yet known when the series will be available on Netflix.

Jeb Stuart is known for his work on films such as Die Hard, Another 48 Hours, The Fugitive and Blood Done Sign My Name, so he's no stranger to a thrilling script. His most recent work was also with Netflix and saw him creating Vikings: Valhalla for the streaming giant.

Netflix's Assassin's Creed marks the second time the Ubisoft video game series has been adapted for the screen, following a 2016 film version starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons. The open world games have been a huge hit with fans, with over 155 million copies sold, and there's been plenty of different eras to explore.

The games centre around the war between the rival secret orders Assassins and the Templars, and so far there's been plenty of playable characters to learn more about. The first playable assassin was Altaïr Ibn-LaʼAhad, so it's likely he may feature in the upcoming project. In the film adaptation though, the protagonist was an original character named Aguilar de Nerha.

So far, exact plot details for Netflix's Assassin's Creed haven't been confirmed so we'll have to wait and see what kind of plot they go for, and if it will be directly based on those featured in the franchise.

In a statement confirming the adaptation, a spokesperson for Netflix said: “We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”