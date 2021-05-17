New 'Loki' clip introduces us to the mysterious Agent Mobius

Black Widow wasn't the only property Disney took for a spin at the MTV Movie and TV Awards! Loki got a new clip thrown into the mix as well, and it's here to introduce us to Owen Wilson's mysterious Agent Mobius (yes, alliteration has made me nearly type his name "Mr. Mobius" approximately 4 times, thank you). It seems Agent Mobius will be the perfect partner for the Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his typical bag of tricks. He appears to have the god's number when it comes to his proclivity for listening to himself talk, and didn't even balk when Loki calls his boss space lizards. (Are they actually space lizards, though?)

Check out the new clip!

Mobius notes that "time passes differently in the TVA." Could that mean that this new agent is as old as the Trickster god himself? Loki has a huge amount of potential to be the funnest and most absurd offering in the new Phase 4 television offerings. Even better, it gives Disney and Marvel the opportunity to play in the absurd superhero sandbox that DC current dominates with Doom Patrol and Legends of Tomorrow.

One of Loki's many tricks is his ability to turn things from light to heavy on a dime, though, so don't expect to make it through the new Phase 4 story without getting hit in the face by a few of those patented MCU feels. Tom Hiddleston will absolutely make you cry when you least expect it.