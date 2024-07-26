No need to swear! Netflix now has this potty-mouthed wonder with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score

Netflix has finally added Wicked Little Letters, a deliciously sweary comedy that has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

One of the most enjoyable movies of last year, it tells a weird and wonderful tale which is all the more weird and wonderful for the fact it's based on a true story.

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley lead a great cast in a movie best avoided if you're easily offended by swearing because there's a lot of it! Anjana Vasan joins the pair as Woman Police Officer Gladys Moss, who plays a key part in the story getting to the bottom of everything. It is available on UK Netflix from today [Friday 26 July] and US Netflix from Saturday 27 July.

Officer Gladys Moss is on the case (Image credit: Studiocanal)

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, Wicked Little Letters follows two neighbors: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley).

"When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foulmouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town's women — led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) — begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all."

Timothy Spall is quite brilliant as Edward Swan (Image credit: Studiocanal)

In our Wicked Little Letters review we concluded the movie is "a stellar sharp-tongued comedy elevated by its top-tier cast". That cast includes Joanna Scanlan, Lolly Adefope, Gemma Jones, Hugh Skinner, Eileen Atkins, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chahidi and Timothy Spall. Special mention must go to Timothy Spall who lifts every scene he's in as Edith's brutal father.

And yes the film really is based on the true story of a set of rude letters that were sent in the seaside town of Littlehampton in Sussex in the 1920s. Meanwhile, Olivia Colman has some exciting projects on the way including Paddington in Peru and The Night Manager season 2. Jessie Buckley will be seen in the upcoming adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel "Hamnet".