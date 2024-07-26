No need to swear! Netflix now has this potty-mouthed wonder with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score
Wicked Little Letters delivers a lot of laughs and is now on Netflix...
Netflix has finally added Wicked Little Letters, a deliciously sweary comedy that has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.
One of the most enjoyable movies of last year, it tells a weird and wonderful tale which is all the more weird and wonderful for the fact it's based on a true story.
Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley lead a great cast in a movie best avoided if you're easily offended by swearing because there's a lot of it! Anjana Vasan joins the pair as Woman Police Officer Gladys Moss, who plays a key part in the story getting to the bottom of everything. It is available on UK Netflix from today [Friday 26 July] and US Netflix from Saturday 27 July.
Teasing the plot, the makers say: "A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, Wicked Little Letters follows two neighbors: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley).
"When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foulmouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town's women — led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) — begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all."
In our Wicked Little Letters review we concluded the movie is "a stellar sharp-tongued comedy elevated by its top-tier cast". That cast includes Joanna Scanlan, Lolly Adefope, Gemma Jones, Hugh Skinner, Eileen Atkins, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chahidi and Timothy Spall. Special mention must go to Timothy Spall who lifts every scene he's in as Edith's brutal father.
And yes the film really is based on the true story of a set of rude letters that were sent in the seaside town of Littlehampton in Sussex in the 1920s. Meanwhile, Olivia Colman has some exciting projects on the way including Paddington in Peru and The Night Manager season 2. Jessie Buckley will be seen in the upcoming adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel "Hamnet".
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!